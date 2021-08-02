STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi rules out extending validity of PSC rank lists, Opposition stages walkout in protest

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that none of the assurances given by the LDF government to PSC rank holders during the fag end of its previous tenure have been fulfilled

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dashing the hopes of hundreds of job aspirants, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Monday that the validity of the state Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists, set to expire on August 4, cannot be extended further.

Pinarayi was replying to a notice given by the Opposition for an adjournment motion on the issue. He underscored that extending the validity of rank lists indefinitely without reporting vacancies on time is not the government's policy.

The Chief Minister reminded the Opposition that rank lists cannot be extended on an individual basis. A large number of candidates are included in rank lists to ensure availability of sufficient number of candidates for posts in the reserved category.

"We understand the sentiments of job aspirants. That doesn’t mean all candidates who figure in the rank list can be given appointments. It is not possible to adopt such an impractical and unscientific step," Pinarayi said. He added that the Opposition's intervention in the issue will only serve to create false hopes among rank holders and finally land them in despair.

Shafi Parambil, who gave notice for the adjournment motion, urged the government not to debase the PSC to the level of the scam-tainted Karuvannur Cooperative Bank or convert it into a 'Party Service Commission'. He alleged that the government was preparing the ground for an unofficial freeze on appointments. He also alleged that officials were misleading the Chief Minister by giving false statistics on appointments made.

Before leading a walkout of his party in protest against the government's stance, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said the government can recommend extension of the validity of rank lists for up to one-and-a-half years during extraordinary circumstances. He alleged that none of the assurances given by the LDF government to PSC rank holders during the fag end of its previous tenure have been fulfilled.

"We urge the government to adopt a humanitarian stance towards job aspirants during these troubled times. Do not adopt a policy of vendetta against the rank holders just because they agitated for jobs. See them as your children and not as your enemies," Satheesan demanded.   

Pinarayi Vijayan
