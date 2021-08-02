Stalker kills girl in Kerala: 'Rakhil wanted room near college to sort out issues with Manasa'

Anilkumar T By

NELLIKUZHI: The 34-year-old stalker who shot dead P V Manasa, a 24-year-old dental student at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences in Kothamangalam, after she rejected his proposal had told a friend that he wanted a room on rent in front of the institute to sort out the issues he had with the girl.

Though Rakhil introduced himself to the landlord as a timber trader, he revealed the purpose of his visit to one of his friends in Kothamangalam, who assisted him in getting the room near the campus. “It was nearly a month ago that Rakhil made a call and asked me for help to get a room near the campus. He told me that both Manasa and he were in a serious relationship and there were some issues. He asked to get him a room on rent to sort out the issues. Based on that, I used my contacts and arranged a room near the college, “ said Rakhil’s friend requesting anonymity.

Rakhil also informed his friend that he really wanted to marry Manasa. “He said her parents were against the relationship and he wanted to spend some time with her to sort out the issues. In my reading, he was serious about the relationship and wanted to marry her,” he said.

He also said Rakhil used to meet his friends whenever there was a special occasion. “We were in the same college while doing a PG course in Bengaluru. Malayalis always develop a bond while studying outside Kerala and we too had a strong bond. We used to meet on some special occasions. I never thought that he would commit such a heinous act, “ he added.

The landlord, Noorudheen, said he didn’t see anything suspicious in his behaviour or mannerism while renting out the room. “It was on July 4 that Rakhil reached here. I didn’t find any suspicious nature in his behaviour as he approached me as a timber trader and wanted to stay here for some time. He also showed his identity card when I asked for it,” said Noorudheen.

He added that he met Rakhil only a few times after he started staying in the room. “Though he started staying in the room on July 4, he left for home on July 8. I came to know about this when I called him on his mobile phone after seeing the lights in the room switched off. He informed me that he had got some work and would be back soon. Though he reached back last week, I came to know about his role in the crime only when the police informed me,” said Noorudheen.

