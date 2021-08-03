STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IAS officer Sriram, co-driver Wafa to appear before court on Aug 9 in hit-and-run case

The accident and the subsequent botched probe had created a huge controversy.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and Wafa Najim

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and Wafa Najim (File | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and Wafa Najim, who are the accused in the case of ‘Siraj’ journalist K M Basheer’s death in an accident, will appear for trial before the Sessions Court here on August 9. The Judicial First Class Magistrate had earlier posted the case to the Sessions Court. It will be the maiden appearance of the accused before the said court in connection with the case that had gained notoriety.

Basheer was mowed down by a car allegedly driven by Sriram near Museum Junction here in the early hours of August 3 two years ago. Sriram was allegedly in an inebriated state, while being accompanied by Wafa, who owned the vehicle.

The accident and the subsequent botched probe had created a huge controversy. Despite the eyewitness’ account that he was drunk, the police allegedly delayed his medical tests. There were also efforts to portray the woman as the one who had driven the car when the accident occurred.

After the local police came under fire for trying to shield the IAS officer, a special team was formed to probe the incident. They found scientific evidence suggesting that it was Sriram, who was at the wheel, and the vehicle had exceeded the speed limit. The chargesheet was filed by the police team on February 1, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hit-and-run case IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman Wafa Najim road accident
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp