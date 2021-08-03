Karnataka insists on RT-PCR testing, not vaccination, draws ire of Malayalis

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Covid vaccines are no longer a passport for travelling. The people of Kasaragod learnt it the hard way on Monday. On a day, when the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government why vaccinated people cannot travel on trains, the Karnataka government made the RT-PCR test results mandatory for people entering the state, irrespective of their vaccination status. The test should be done not earlier than 72 hours before entering the state.

On Monday, Karnataka Police personnel stationed at the Thalapady border on the NH 66 turned away several hundred people from Kasaragod, who were heading to Mangaluru for work. Only students crossing the border to write exams and ambulances with patients were exempted from producing the RT-PCR test results.

When TNIE tried to reach Karnataka government officials over the phone, the familiar caller tune played out: “The vaccines made in India are safe and effective... so trust the vaccines in India... When your turn comes, do take the vaccines and don’t fall for rumours...” Jawaid Akthar, principal secretary, department of health and family welfare, Government of Karnataka, also did not respond to multiple calls.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra, who came to Thalapady, told waiting reporters that even vaccinated persons could be infected and that was why the RT-PCR test was made mandatory for all those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra —the two states where the daily Covid cases are rising.

However, district surveillance officer A T Manoj said that the rate of reinfection here (contracting Covid within 102 days of infection) is 0.03 per cent, and the rate of breakthrough infections (contracting Covid after having received two doses of vaccines) is 0.81 per cent.

In Kerala, those who are fully vaccinated are not required to remain in quarantine when they arrive from another state, he said. Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikkunnu said that the Karnataka government’s decision just proved that it did not trust the efficacy of the vaccines produced in India.

ONUS ON CARRYING PAPERS WITH FLIERS: KOCHI AIRPORT

A spokesman for Kochi airport said the onus of carrying RT-PCR negative test certificates for passengers to Karnataka lies solely with the fliers. “We have been insisting on RT-PCR negative certificates for passengers irrespective of their vaccination. So, the rule that Kerala has been implementing for some time now comes into place in Karnataka. There’s no excuse for us to complain,” he said.

Residents protest multiple times

Kasaragod: The local people on Monday staged protests multiple times on National Highway 66 at Thalapady against the Karnataka government decision making the RT-PCR test mandatory for all those entering the state, despite getting vaccinated against Covid. Around 10 am, they blocked the lane from Mangaluru to Kerala saying if Malayalis were barred from entering Dakshina Kannada, no vehicles will be allowed into Kerala either.