Karnataka officials hold up Mangaluru-bound passengers from Kerala

Officials collected their swabs and told them they would be allowed to go home only after their results come.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:30 AM

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Dakshina Kannada officials rounded up around 51 train passengers from Kerala and lodged them in Mangaluru Town Hall for five hours because they reached the city without RT-PCR reports.

Officials collected their swabs and told them they would be allowed to go home only after their results come. After around five hours at 10.30 pm, when the results did not come, the officials told the female passengers they could go home as there was no facility to lodge them in the night.

The officials asked them to stay in quarantine till the results were out. “Our addresses were with them right from the start. And they knew there was no facility here. Why where they detained in the Town Hall for five hours like criminals?” asked a woman, who works as a nurse in Mangaluru. There are around 12 women. The men will have to stay back till the results are out. “I don’t think the result will come in the night,” said a male passenger.
 

