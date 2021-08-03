STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC asks govt to respond to traders’ plea on relaxing Covid curbs

The plea also sought permission to open shops on all days, instead of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the state government to respond to the petition filed by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) seeking a directive to relax the curbs imposed on the functioning of shops.

The plea also sought permission to open shops on all days, instead of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
At the hearing, the government pleader said a review meeting will be held on Wednesday. However, he has no instruction on whether the government will take any action, he said. Adjourning the case to Friday, Justice P B Suresh Kumar asked the petitioner’s counsel to look into the decision that the government takes, pinpoint the aspects that the traders feel are unreasonable and inform the court.

Comments

