Will electricity amendment bill lead to higher power tariffs for rural consumers, farmers?

The draft bill envisages delicensing power distribution that would result in creating competition, enabling consumers to choose from multiple service providers

Image of KSEB tower used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S, Online Desk)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which the Centre has decided to introduce in the monsoon session of Parliament, is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the state. While the bill proposes to bring in multiple service providers in the power sector, consumers in rural areas and the farming and tribal sectors are bound to lose out on the existing subsidised power rate. Even as various state governments and trade unions are standing united against the bill, consumers are yet to wake up to it.

The draft bill envisages delicensing power distribution that would result in creating competition, enabling consumers to choose from multiple service providers. If there is more than one power distribution company in an area of supply, the power and associated costs from the existing power purchase agreements with the Kerala State Electricity Board will be shared among all the new entrants.

Currently, the state government appoints the chairman and the members of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which decides the power ceiling rate. But once the Electricity (Amendment) Bill is implemented, the central government will be the decisive factor leaving the state government with no role. This is happening when electricity comes under the concurrent list.

P S Prasanth, general secretary of the Kerala Electricity Officers Confederation (KEOC), told The New Indian Express that "cherry-picking" is going to happen which would see the KSEB's cream customers in the urban areas being taken away by corporates.

"KSEB has a social commitment where we charge slightly more from commercial customers. This now enables domestic consumers belonging to the agricultural sector and companies with small-scale industries registration to get cross subsidy. But with the entry of private power companies, the cross subsidy will go into oblivion. Consumers set to be affected most are from the rural and tribal areas, besides farmers," Prasanth said.

With the private power companies getting the right to fix the tariff, a majority of the states, politicians and trade union representatives have joined hands against the bill. Power sector organisations have called for a nationwide strike on August 10 against the central government's move to help the corporate sector.

