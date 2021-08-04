STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dollar smuggling: Customs showcause to six persons

Though Customs found serious charges against former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan during the investigation, he was not issued a showcause notice.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary , walks out of the district jail in Kakkanad after an economic offences court granted him bail in a US Dollar smuggling case. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

File photo of M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala CM, walks out of the district jail in Kakkanad after being granted bail in the dollar smuggling case. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs has issued show-cause notices to six persons, including CM’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar, in the case related to smuggling of US dollars by a UAE Consulate staffer, from Thiruvananthapuram to Egypt. Though Customs found serious charges against former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan during the investigation, he was not issued a showcause notice.

The case pertains to smuggling of $1.9 lakh by Khalid Ali Shoukry, an Egyptian who worked as finance head of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, in 2019. It was found that the cash smuggled out of the country by Khalid was received as commission from Unitac Builders for awarding the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission housing project which was funded by UAE Red Crescent. 

The case emerged during the probe into the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case in which diplomatic baggage addressed to UAE Consulate was used to smuggle gold into the country. Customs has issued notices to Swapna Suresh, Sarith P S, Sandeep Nair, Sivasankar, Khalid and Santhosh Eapen, MD of Unitac Builders. The respondents have to reply to the notice in the next 30 days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dollar smuggling M Sivasankar
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp