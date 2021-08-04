STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IUML supremo was questioned by ED in black money case, says former Kerala minister Jaleel

Jaleel produced documents before reporters here to prove that Thangal was asked to appear for questioning before the ED on July 24, 2020

Published: 04th August 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel

Former Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former minister and CPM-backed independent MLA K T Jaleel has alleged that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case of laundering black money to the tune of Rs 10 crore using the party's mouthpiece 'Chandrika'.

Jaleel produced documents before reporters here to prove that Thangal was asked to appear for questioning before the ED on July 24, 2020. Thangal was summoned in his capacity as Chairman and Managing Director of the Muslim Printing and Publishing Company that brings out the 'Chandrika' daily.

Jaleel alleged that Thangal did not appear for questioning despite being served a notice by the ED twice. On the third instance, ED officials reached Thangal's residence at Panakkad as he cited ill-health. They first arrived at IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty's house and proceeded to Panakkad in a private vehicle.

The questioning that began at 11 am lasted till late in the evening. The case relates to alleged stashing of illegal wealth, also obtained from corruption in connection with the Palarivattom flyover project, in the accounts of 'Chandrika'. Jaleel also accused Kunhalikutty of using places of worship to launder black money.

Jaleel said investigations are underway in another case relating to Rs 110 crore of alleged black money in Abdurahiman Nagar Cooperative Bank controlled by the Muslim League. Of this, Rs 3.5 crore is in the name of Kunhalikutty's son Hasikh Pandikkad, he alleged. As many as 71 account holders in the bank remain untraced, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Jaleel IUML ED
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp