IUML supremo was questioned by ED in black money case, says former Kerala minister Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former minister and CPM-backed independent MLA K T Jaleel has alleged that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case of laundering black money to the tune of Rs 10 crore using the party's mouthpiece 'Chandrika'.

Jaleel produced documents before reporters here to prove that Thangal was asked to appear for questioning before the ED on July 24, 2020. Thangal was summoned in his capacity as Chairman and Managing Director of the Muslim Printing and Publishing Company that brings out the 'Chandrika' daily.

Jaleel alleged that Thangal did not appear for questioning despite being served a notice by the ED twice. On the third instance, ED officials reached Thangal's residence at Panakkad as he cited ill-health. They first arrived at IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty's house and proceeded to Panakkad in a private vehicle.

The questioning that began at 11 am lasted till late in the evening. The case relates to alleged stashing of illegal wealth, also obtained from corruption in connection with the Palarivattom flyover project, in the accounts of 'Chandrika'. Jaleel also accused Kunhalikutty of using places of worship to launder black money.

Jaleel said investigations are underway in another case relating to Rs 110 crore of alleged black money in Abdurahiman Nagar Cooperative Bank controlled by the Muslim League. Of this, Rs 3.5 crore is in the name of Kunhalikutty's son Hasikh Pandikkad, he alleged. As many as 71 account holders in the bank remain untraced, he added.