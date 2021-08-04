Kerala announces triple lockdown in areas with over 10 COVID cases per 1000 people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala health minister said that a triple lockdown will be imposed at locations in the state where there are more than 10 COVID-19 cases detected among 1000 people. Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to open in such locations. Otherwise all shops will be allowed to function on six days except Sundays.

Though August 15 and August 22 are Sundays, they will be exempted from the lockdown due to Independence Day and Onam respectively. The state has the highest average test positivity rate (TPR) of close to 12 per cent and over 1.74 lakh active patients.

It was also decided to extend shop timings from 7 am till 9 pm. People visiting shops will be allowed entry by ensuring social distancing of 25 square feet, the minister informed the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

A review meeting on Covid management decided to consider the case load per 1000 people to determine the lockdown as the parameter of test positivity rate in the local body was found to be ineffective.

The minister requested the public to be vigilant of the Covid spread in the state. “Shops should have arrangements to manage crowds and ensure social distancing during the festive season. Police and local bodies should supervise the arrangements,” said Veena.

She asked shops to expand the home delivery system to reduce visits and also prescribed who should ideally visit the shops. “It would be ideal if shoppers have taken at least one dose of vaccine or those with RTPC negative certificate taken within 72 hours or those recovered from Covid within a month,” said the minister.

Avoiding political, social and cultural gatherings should be continued, she said. People visiting devotional places should consider the space available in the area to ensure social distancing. At the maximum, 40 people can be present at a time. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend marriage and funeral functions.

The minister informed the house that the government was planning to deal with the challenges of the second wave of Covid with the support of the public. The aim is to cover the maximum number of vaccinations as early as possible because more than 50 per cent of the population are in the susceptible category according the latest sero survey, she said.

