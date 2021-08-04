Kerala HC orders official not to publish rank list for professional courses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations to refrain from publishing the rank lists for admission to professional courses without further orders.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Salvia Hussain, Plus II students of National Public School, Mukhathala, Kollam, and two other students seeking a directive to the government to prepare rank list for admission to the courses on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the entrance test. They also sought a directive to give admission to the courses for academic year 2021 in the state on the basis of marks secured in the entrance test conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations.