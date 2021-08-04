STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man arrested with 17 litres of liquor dies after 12 days in hospital

On July 21, the District Hospital transferred him to Pariyaram MCH.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Karunakara K, 40, a timber load worker arrested by excise officials, died after being in ICU for 10 days, said his family. Without explicitly alleging custodial torture, his elder brother Srinivasa K said Karunakara was healthy and had no history of kidney and heart ailments as told by doctors of Government Kannur Medical College at Pariyaram. Excise officials and prison superintendent said Karunakara had acute alcohol withdrawal symptoms and was admitted to hospital for that.

On July 19, around 10 am a team of excise officers led by Badiadka range inspector Jijil Kumar arrested Karunakara and his friend Abdul Hameed, 45, during a vehicle inspection at Nattakkal in Belloor panchayat. Excise officers said they were acting on a tip-off that Karunakara and Hameed were engaged in bootlegging. The officials found 17.28 litres of Karnataka-made foreign liquor from the vehicle.

Later, a court remanded him for 14 days. Hosdurg district jail superintendent K Venu said he was brought to prison at 8.47pm. “Our officers found his body was shaking, and his hands were shivering,” he said. The next morning, officers admitted him to District Hospital, which overlooks the prison. On July 21, the District Hospital transferred him to Pariyaram MCH.

“There, the doctors did an emergency surgery on him to save his arm,” said Srinivasa. “The doctors told me there was blood clotting on the arm and the surgery was done to restore the blood flow,” he said. After the surgery, he was shifted to the ICU. On July 22, the doctors reportedly told Srinivasa that Karunakara had kidney and heart ailments. He did not recover and died 11 days later in the ICU on August 2. After Srinivasa raised suspicion on the death, the inquest was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate from Kasaragod district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp