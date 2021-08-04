Man arrested with 17 litres of liquor dies after 12 days in hospital

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Karunakara K, 40, a timber load worker arrested by excise officials, died after being in ICU for 10 days, said his family. Without explicitly alleging custodial torture, his elder brother Srinivasa K said Karunakara was healthy and had no history of kidney and heart ailments as told by doctors of Government Kannur Medical College at Pariyaram. Excise officials and prison superintendent said Karunakara had acute alcohol withdrawal symptoms and was admitted to hospital for that.

On July 19, around 10 am a team of excise officers led by Badiadka range inspector Jijil Kumar arrested Karunakara and his friend Abdul Hameed, 45, during a vehicle inspection at Nattakkal in Belloor panchayat. Excise officers said they were acting on a tip-off that Karunakara and Hameed were engaged in bootlegging. The officials found 17.28 litres of Karnataka-made foreign liquor from the vehicle.

Later, a court remanded him for 14 days. Hosdurg district jail superintendent K Venu said he was brought to prison at 8.47pm. “Our officers found his body was shaking, and his hands were shivering,” he said. The next morning, officers admitted him to District Hospital, which overlooks the prison. On July 21, the District Hospital transferred him to Pariyaram MCH.

“There, the doctors did an emergency surgery on him to save his arm,” said Srinivasa. “The doctors told me there was blood clotting on the arm and the surgery was done to restore the blood flow,” he said. After the surgery, he was shifted to the ICU. On July 22, the doctors reportedly told Srinivasa that Karunakara had kidney and heart ailments. He did not recover and died 11 days later in the ICU on August 2. After Srinivasa raised suspicion on the death, the inquest was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate from Kasaragod district.