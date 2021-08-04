Only Kerala youth has such obsession with govt jobs: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday flayed the Kerala youth for their obsession with government jobs, observing that such a practice exists only in the state.“Will the prestige and status of an MSc holder go down the drain if he rears two goats and obtains income from it? This attitude is only found among Keralites. But they are ready to do any work outside the state,” the court said.

“About 75% of the state government’s revenue is spent on disbursing salary and other benefits,” a division bench headed by Justice Alexander Thomas observed orally. The court made the observation after dismissing a petition by a candidate who lost his job after failing to submit an experience certificate before public service commission (PSC) in time.

On a lighter note, the court said the power to print currency notes is vested with the central government and not with the state. The practice of depending on government jobs should be avoided. When a ranklist expires, the candidates start protest seeking to extend the list, with women even cutting their hair.

Meanwhile, the bench set aside the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) order directing the PSC to extend the validity of the ranklist of last grade servants (LGS) to September 29.

The bench comprising Justice Alexander Thomas and A Badharudeen, while allowing a petition filed by PSC against KAT’s order, observed that it should not have passed the interim order. It should have decided the case on merit, said the bench.

It said the pendency of the rankholders’ petition before KAT seeking to extend the validity of ranklists for LGS posts shall not be a reason to delay reporting of vacancies. The court directed the state government to ask the district collectors and department heads to comply with its directives to report all the vacancies to the PSC.

The court also directed the tribunal to pass the final verdict on the petition filed by the rank holders through advocate A Aruna by the second or third week of September. The tribunal’s order came on a complaint filed by the LGS rank holders. The validity of the LSG ranklist, along with 492 other ranklists, was extended on February 5 for six months and would expire on Wednesday.