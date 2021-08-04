STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Print tickets on quality paper using good ink: Consumer panel to KSRTC

Published: 04th August 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s often a struggle for passengers to decipher the contents of the tickets issued by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and it seems the Ernakulam Consumer Redressal Commission agrees. While disposing of a complaint filed by an Aluva-based lawyer who missed the bus from Bengaluru to Aluva six years ago, the commission found itself in a conundrum after being unable to make out the contents of the ticket that had faded almost completely, and immediately ordered the KSRTC to issue legible tickets printed in good quality paper to passengers.

As per the complaint by Russel Joy of Nazareth, Aluva, he could not board the bus from Bengaluru as KSRTC started the trip ahead of the scheduled time. However, the commission could not pursue the examination of the ticket submitted as evidence as it was illegible. “The matter printed on the ticket became invisible, or rather vanished, due to use of low-quality printing material, including ink. Deficiency in service is therefore evident from the side of KSRTC in issuing such a ticket,” the commission stated in the order.

The commission, comprising president D B Binu, members V Ramachandran, and Sreevidha T N found that KSRTC’s conduct was in violation of the government order (GO) dated July 6, 2017, which stated that all government agencies should give bills to consumers printed in good quality paper, using good ink that should be easy to read. 

The GO was issued following incidents of consumers not being able to challenge the bills received from government departments due to their poor quality.  The commission also ordered KSRTC to refund the ticket charge of `910 to the complainant within 30 days, after finding that it failed to produce any evidence that they made a phone call to the complainant prior to the departure of the bus. 

Russel had booked a ticket for the KSRTC bus on July 4, 2015, which started from Bengaluru Satellite Town Station at 3.30pm. Though he reached the boarding point five minutes early, the bus had apparently left. A KSRTC representative advised him to take an autorickshaw and chase the bus. However, he boarded another KSRTC bus destined to Kottayam, hoping to board the other bus at Mysore. He had to pay an additional `228 for this. At Mysore, he was told the other bus had left. 

He had to pay another `397 to travel to Ernakulam. He boarded the first bus at Thrissur and explained the matter to the crew. As there was no response from KSRTC, he filed a complaint. At the hearing, KSRTC blamed Russel, alleging that the bus crew had waited for him at the boarding point for 10 minutes.

Comments

