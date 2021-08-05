Ashtavaidyan ET Narayana Mooss commemoration meet

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The commemoration of the first death anniversary of Padma Bhushan awardee Ashtavaidyan E T Narayana Mooss, who headed the Vaidyaratnam Group, will be held virtually at 6 pm on Thursday. Revenue Minister K Rajan will inaugurate the meeting and MP Shashi Tharoor will deliver the commemoration speech. Thrissur MP T N Prathapan will deliver the keynote address. Managing Director E T Neelakandan Mooss will announce the awards for academic excellence.

Executive Director Ashtavaidyan E T Yadu Narayana Mooss will deliver the welcome address and Executive Director E T Krishnan Mooss will propose a vote of thanks. A discussion on ‘Jwara prabhodha’ will be held on August 5 and 6 on the Zoom platform in which leaders in the field of ayurveda education will speak.