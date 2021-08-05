ISRO spy case: Accused conspired to stall cryogenic project, CBI tells Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI on Wednesday told the High Court that accused named in the FIR, including former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar, had allegedly conspired together and stalled the cryogenic project developed by ISRO officials and curtailed the development of India in the field of research. In the statement opposing Sreekumar’s bail plea,

CBI said it was a matter of investigation whether he did not meet or interrogate Nambi Narayanan or was not a part of criminal conspiracy to falsely implicate him. If Sreekumar is granted anticipatory bail, it will hamper the probe and he will not cooperate with the investigation. The CBI said its mandate is not just to investigate the torture of Nambi but also the torture suffered by all victims/accused persons in the espionage case.