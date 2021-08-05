Kerala woman denied Covid vaccine citing glitch, gets certificate

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A woman, who travelled 50 km to a vaccination centre at Perambra, was denied vaccine. But the certificate was sent to her phone promptly before she reached home. Kozhikode Arakkinar native V Nadeera got the certificate without getting the vaccine.

Nadeera, who came for the injection, was told by health workers that she could not be vaccinated because her registration was inaccurate. But by the time she reached home, the certificate of vaccination was sent to her phone. Meanwhile, the health inspector at the Family Health Centre at Changaroth said it was a technical error and the person can register again and book the slot.