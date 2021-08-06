As financial distress deepens, four more people end lives in three Kerala districts

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/KOZHIKODE/IDUKKI: A beauty parlour owner, two autorickshaw drivers and a grocery shopkeeper — the number of people ending their lives due to financial miseries induced by lockdown in the state continued on Thursday. With this, the total number of people who have committed suicide in the state has risen to 24 in the last seven weeks.

In Madannada in Kollam district, Bindu Pradeep, 44, who had been running a beauty parlour, was found dead on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide.

Relatives said huge financial liabilities coupled with the lockdown had affected her livelihood. They said she was in the habit of helping people and had loaned money to many of her contacts who failed to repay the amount. Eventually, the liabilities led her to take the extreme step. Bindhu had been running a parlour near her home for 20 years and had shifted it to Kottiyam.

Ever since the lockdown, she was unable to open the parlour. She is survived by husband Pradeep, a government official, and children Bhagya and Pranav, both degree students.In Kozhikode, two autorickshaw drivers committed suicide in due to financial distress. P Manoj of Atholi in Kothangal was found hanging at his home on Thursday.

The 51-year-old, who had recently recovered from Covid and dengue fever, was under mental distress due to repeated sickness and loss of job, a resident said. “Manoj had asked his friends for a small amount as borrowings on Friday also,” he said, adding that the family entirely depended on Manoj's earnings. He leaves behind his wife and two children. It is learned he had a small amount as loan too.

In another incident, Hareesh Babu, 58, a Vadakara Makoolpeedika native auto driver, was found hanging at his rented quarters on Thursday. Police have recovered a suicide note which said he owed money and it should be repaid by selling his property. The police said Babu has no known relatives and his ancestral home is at Vaikkilasserry.

In Idukki’s Senapathy, a 60-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison allegedly due to debt on Thursday. The deceased is Damodharan of Kuzhiyambattu house in Senapathy. As per local sources, he had been running a grocery store along with a chicken centre attached to the store in Pallikkunnu town in Senapathy.

People in the area reckoned Damodharan had a financial debt of `5 lakh from local moneylenders, in addition to the money he owed to some people in his neighbourhood. Although he was opening the store daily following Covid protocols, mounting debts forced Damodharan to take such an extreme step, it is learned.