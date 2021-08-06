STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

As financial distress deepens, four more people end lives in three Kerala districts

Death of 2 autorickshaw drivers, beauty parlour owner & shopkeeper takes toll to 24 in 7 weeks

Published: 06th August 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/KOZHIKODE/IDUKKI: A beauty parlour owner, two autorickshaw drivers and a grocery shopkeeper — the number of people ending their lives due to financial miseries induced by lockdown in the state continued on Thursday. With this, the total number of people who have committed suicide in the state has risen to 24 in the last seven weeks.

In Madannada in Kollam district, Bindu Pradeep, 44, who had been running a beauty parlour, was found dead on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide. 

Relatives said huge financial liabilities coupled with the lockdown had affected her livelihood. They said she was in the habit of helping people and had loaned money to many of her contacts who failed to repay the amount. Eventually, the liabilities led her to take the extreme step. Bindhu had been running a parlour near her home for 20 years and had shifted it to Kottiyam. 

Ever since the lockdown, she was unable to open the parlour. She is survived by husband Pradeep, a government official, and children Bhagya and Pranav, both degree students.In Kozhikode, two autorickshaw drivers committed suicide in due to financial distress. P Manoj of Atholi in Kothangal was found hanging at his home on Thursday.

The 51-year-old, who had recently recovered from Covid and dengue fever, was under mental distress due to  repeated sickness and loss of job, a resident said. “Manoj had asked his friends for a small amount as borrowings on Friday also,” he said, adding that the family entirely depended on Manoj's earnings. He leaves behind his wife and two children. It is learned he had a small amount as loan too. 

In another incident, Hareesh Babu, 58, a Vadakara Makoolpeedika native auto driver, was found hanging at his rented quarters on Thursday. Police have recovered a suicide note which said he owed money and it should be repaid by selling his property. The police said Babu has no known relatives and his ancestral home is at Vaikkilasserry. 

In Idukki’s Senapathy, a 60-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison allegedly due to debt on Thursday. The deceased is Damodharan of Kuzhiyambattu house in Senapathy. As per  local sources, he had been running a grocery store along with a chicken centre attached to the store in Pallikkunnu town in Senapathy. 

People in the area reckoned Damodharan had a financial debt of `5 lakh from local moneylenders, in addition to the money he owed to some people in his neighbourhood. Although he was opening the store daily following Covid protocols, mounting debts forced Damodharan to take such an extreme step, it is learned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala suicide
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp