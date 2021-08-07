STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC allows man to appear via video conference to register marriage

In view of COVID pandemic and the restrictions in traveling it was not presently possible for the husband of the petitioner to come back to India for the purpose of registration of marriage.

Published: 07th August 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOCHI: Expanding the scope of use of technology to face challenges posed by COVID-19, the Kerala High Court has allowed a man, working abroad, to appear via video conferencing to enable registration of his marriage as he could not come in person due to travel restrictions on account of the pandemic.

The court's order came on the plea of his 28-year-old bride who said that her husband left for Canada, where he is working, right after their marriage in July 2019 under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

As a result, the couple could not appear before the Registrar of Marriages of their panchayath for registering their nuptials under the Registration of the Marriages Common Rules Kerala, 2008, the woman had said in her petition.

In view of COVID pandemic and the restrictions in traveling it was not presently possible for the husband of the petitioner to come back to India for the purpose of registration of marriage, the plea said.

It urged the court to direct the Registrar of Marriages to allow her husband to appear via video conferencing for registering their marriage and to issue a certificate evidencing the same.

Taking note of the circumstances, the high court allowed the groom to appear via video conferencing for registration of the marriage and directed the Registrar of Marriages to register the same and issue a certificate to the couple.

"The certificate as above shall be issued within 10 days from today. The petitioner shall produce a copy of the judgment before the respondent (Registrar) for compliance and the respondent shall initiate necessary steps," the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
marriage registration kerala high court
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp