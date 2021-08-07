STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KIIFB to fund 17 new projects worth Rs 1076.92 crore in Kerala

KIIFB has also sanctioned Rs 1395.01 crore for land acquisition of three National Highway stretches in the state

Published: 07th August 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

This includes a Rs 236.30 crore project to set up isolation wards with 10 beds each in hospitals in all 140 assembly constituencies (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved 17 more projects worth Rs 1076.92 crore, taking the overall cost of projects funded by the financial institution to Rs 64,344.64 crore.  

A total of 10 projects worth Rs 932.69 crore were sanctioned in the KIIFB board meeting on Saturday. It was the first board meeting of KIIFB after the second LDF government assumed office. An executive committee meeting of KIIFB held on Friday had approved seven projects worth Rs 144.23 crore.

KIIFB has also sanctioned Rs 1395.01 crore for land acquisition of three National Highway stretches in the state. This is in continuation of the Rs 5374 crore allocated earlier for land acquisition.

Some of the new projects to be funded by KIIFB are:

# Rs 236.30 crore project to set up isolation wards with 10 beds each in hospitals located in all 140 assembly constituencies in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

# Rs 247.20 crore for a rehabilitation package as part of a project to make the West Coast canal in Thiruvananthapuram navigable.

# Rs 374.23 crore for construction of a regulator cum bridge across Umanchira river in Kannur and repair of damaged sea wall at Chellanam and construction of break water to arrest sea erosion.

# Rs 103.43 crore for construction of railway overbridges at Nalukodi in Kottayam, Nellayi in Thrissur and Venkulam in Thiruvananthapuram

# Rs 57.06 crore for modernisation of 26 fish markets under four projects.

# Rs 47.92 crore for modernisation of four markets in Aluva and Nedumangad municipalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIFB Kerala
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp