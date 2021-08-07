KIIFB to fund 17 new projects worth Rs 1076.92 crore in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved 17 more projects worth Rs 1076.92 crore, taking the overall cost of projects funded by the financial institution to Rs 64,344.64 crore.

A total of 10 projects worth Rs 932.69 crore were sanctioned in the KIIFB board meeting on Saturday. It was the first board meeting of KIIFB after the second LDF government assumed office. An executive committee meeting of KIIFB held on Friday had approved seven projects worth Rs 144.23 crore.

KIIFB has also sanctioned Rs 1395.01 crore for land acquisition of three National Highway stretches in the state. This is in continuation of the Rs 5374 crore allocated earlier for land acquisition.

Some of the new projects to be funded by KIIFB are:

# Rs 236.30 crore project to set up isolation wards with 10 beds each in hospitals located in all 140 assembly constituencies in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

# Rs 247.20 crore for a rehabilitation package as part of a project to make the West Coast canal in Thiruvananthapuram navigable.

# Rs 374.23 crore for construction of a regulator cum bridge across Umanchira river in Kannur and repair of damaged sea wall at Chellanam and construction of break water to arrest sea erosion.

# Rs 103.43 crore for construction of railway overbridges at Nalukodi in Kottayam, Nellayi in Thrissur and Venkulam in Thiruvananthapuram

# Rs 57.06 crore for modernisation of 26 fish markets under four projects.

# Rs 47.92 crore for modernisation of four markets in Aluva and Nedumangad municipalities.