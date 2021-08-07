Speed up process for registration of pets: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to speed up the process for registration of pets with the local bodies and obtaining a licence. The court directed the government to issue a circular asking owners of animals to register the ownership and obtain a licence immediately.

The court in July second week had set a time period stating that registration/licensing of all such animals shall be completed within six months. The court also suggested setting up of feeding centres for stray dogs as it would ensure that they do not become aggressive and attack residents. The court also said that only those organisations or volunteers who are registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) can carry out feeding or birth control activities.

Advocate Suresh Menon, amicus curiae appointed by the court, submitted that presently there are only seven registered animal welfare organisations in the state and four private shelters. Besides that, there are 17 shelters run by private people at their residences, he said.