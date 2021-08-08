INL throws its weight behind Moyin to score political point over IUML

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: LDF ally Indian National League (INL) is quick to fish in the troubled waters of IUML at the moment. Though the INL is divided now with one faction led by state president A P Abdul Vahab and another led by state general secretary Kassim Irikkur, it did not prevent it from seizing the opportunity. Both the warring factions in INL had thrown their weight behind Moyin Ali Thangal in the ongoing tussle within IUML.

“Moyin Ali too has a place in history. He is a symbol today. A symbol of youth resistance which challenges a generation in IUML which compromised with the rotten politics being propagated by P K Kunhalikutty for more than three decades,” wrote Irikkur in his Facebook post. He is that rare kid in the Panakkad family which allowed Kunhalikutty to have a free ride with unaccounted money dealings and illegalities. History has marked Moyin Ali,” said Kassim Irikkur. But Irikkur says that Ali would have to face the consequences as he had dared to question Kunhalikutty. “Moyin Ali could be completely thrown out of IUML. The IUML leader will not allow a dissent voice,” Irikkur said referring to Kunhalikutty.

A P Abdul Vahab pointed out that the issue paints the deep crisis IUML is facing now. “No one in IUML has the guts to raise the real issues. And when Moyin Ali broke the silence, he was openly abused by a party worker amidst a press conference. The respect to a member of Panakkad Thangal family was not given at all,” he said referring to IUML worker Rafi Puthiyakadavu interrupting and threatening Moyin Ali.

JALEEL WARNS KUNHALIKUTTY

T’Puram: Tavanur MLA K T Jaleel has threatened IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty of releasing certain audio clips if he moves against Syed Moyin Ali Shihab.

“If they are released in public domain, Kunhalikutty will have to end his public life,” Jaleel told mediapersons here on Saturday.Kunhalikutty will have to pay a “huge price” if he moves against party supremo Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s son Syed Mueenali Shihab, Jaleel said.

The conversations were with members of the Panakkad family. If the league leadership takes action against Moyin Ali, Jaleel said, the audio clips would be released as a last resort. “Kunhalikutty will have to put an end to his political career then. Better if he handles the issue wisely,” Jaleel said. Jaleel said a Muslim league leader spoke about Thangal in foul language. “If Kunhalikutty thinks he can command the Thangal family with such acts, he is mistaken. It will not be like what happened in 2006 but even worse,” he said.