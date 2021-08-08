IUML leaders’ meet lets down Kunhalikutty, soft on Moyin

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: PK Kunhalikutty, the unquestioned voice in the IUML over the past three decades, suffered a jolt when the leaders’ meet of the party, held in Malappuram on Saturday, ‘deferred’ disciplinary action against Moyin Ali Thangal, who had levelled serious allegations against the party general secretary.

Kunhalikutty and his supporters were demanding at least a suspension for Moyin Ali for his remarks at the press conference in Kozhikode on Friday. Instead, the meeting entrusted party president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal to take a final decision on the issue.

Briefing reporters, IUML state acting general secretary P M A Salam said the leaders meeting agreed that Moyin Ali’s act against the party office was wrong. “Further actions in this regard will be taken by Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal after consultations with Hyderali Shihab Thangal,” he said.

Panakkad family stays together over Moyin issue



Salam added that Rafi Puthiyakadavu, who had verbally abused Moyin Ali and disrupted the conference, has been placed under suspension.Sadiq Ali Thangal said the opinion of the Panakkad family was sought as it was an issue related to them. “The family has assessed that it was inappropriate for Moyin Ali to address the press conference,” he said.

“It is not the tradition of our family to air individual opinions. We consult each other and the eldest among us announces them publicly. This has been the practice from the time of Muhammad Ali Shihab Thangal,” he said, adding that Moyin Ali has been apprised of the seriousness of his act. “Moyin Ali’s action has dented the party’s image and the action against him will be decided by Hyderali Thangal,” he said.The meeting took into consideration the mood among a section of party workers which is clearly against Kunhalikutty.

It was argued that what Moyin Ali said at the press meet was only a reflection of the sentiment that is gaining momentum in the party, especially after the assembly elections. What was crucial was the stand of the Panakkad family members. It was communicated at the meeting by Panakkad Syed Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal.

There was a consensus in the family that a strong action against Moyin Ali would sully its image.

IUML state secretaries M K Muneer, K M Shaji and P M Sadiq Ali opposed action against Moyin Ali.

The party, however, cannot completely dump Kunhalikutty because he commands considerable influence even now. So, a compromise formula was arrived at to pacify both camps.It is learnt that Moyin Ali has been asked not to violate the tradition of the Panakkad family again and tender an apology for his behaviour at the press conference. It is not sure whether Moyin Ali has agreed to it.

In the morning, K T Jaleel warned Kunhalikutty against taking any action against Moyin Ali. He told reporters that he is in possession of certain phone records of the Panakkad family in which they talk about the Enforcement Directorate case against Hyderali Thangal. “If needed, I will release the audio records and it will be difficult for Kunhalikutty to continue in politics if the records reach public domain,” he said.