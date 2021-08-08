STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School reopening: Kerala to vaccinate students, teaching staff against COVID

Crucial  decisions to streamline the vaccination process in the state were taken at the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday.

By Express News Service

A mass vaccination drive will begin on Monday and continue until August 31. One of its targets is to vaccinate all final year degree students, PG students, and teachers of LP and UP schools.

The decision is the first step towards reopening the education sector.  

Recently, the expert panel for Covid management had recommended to the government to start preparations for school reopening. 

This was after studies showed that children below teenage were at lower risk of infection than adults. On Wednesday, the WHO had stated that children need not be vaccinated to attend school.

Last month, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that primary schools should be reopened first as children can handle the infection better.

The reopening should be after vaccinating the staffers, according to the council. 

Malls to function from Wednesday

Another significant decision is to supply vaccines to private hospitals which could not procure doses directly.

Pinarayi told the meeting that the government can procure and supply 20 lakh doses to private hospitals at purchase price.

This is being done with an intention to vaccinate the maximum number of persons in minimum time. 

Commercial and industrial establishments, and non-government organisations can conduct vaccination drives for the local population in association with private hospitals and civic bodies.

The meeting also set an August 15 deadline to complete the senior citizens’ first dose of vaccination. Jabs for bedridden patients will be administered at their homes.

The CM urged believers to perform Karkidaka Vavu Bali tharpan on Sunday at their houses. Temples have decided not to organise it because of the Covid situation.  

From Wednesday, shopping malls will be allowed to function from 7am to 9pm with the same restrictions applicable for shops.

Malls will allow entry of vaccinated, infected or those having negative RT-PCR results to enter premises from Monday to Saturday.  

