Urban areas in Kerala contribute more to Covid uptick despite lockdown

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Urban areas contributed more to the recent Covid escalation in the state with the lockdown measures lasting over six weeks failing to restrict interactions even as the curbs affected livelihoods.

The infection density calculated as per the new containment strategy has found that, among the 52 local self-governments (LSGs) with over one per cent of its population infected in the past week, 45 are urban LSGs (43 municipalities and 2 corporations). Only seven panchayats have a similar infection density.

“The urban-rural divide is evident in the new approach. But it is natural that the infection remains high when interactions are high in the densely-populated urban areas. In the coming weeks, we will see the how the disease is spreading. In this context, the rural locations that act as feeder centres to the urban areas will become important,” said an officer privy to the development of the new model.

On Tuesday, the state decided to impose restrictions based on the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) instead of the test positivity rate (TPR).

Under the new method, if the WIPR crosses 10, the entire panchayat will be under stringent lockdown for a week.

In the case of urban bodies, it is implemented only at the ward level.

As per the previous model (restrictions based on TPR), 323 local bodies came under the triple lockdown whereas only 266 wards—including those in seven panchayats — come under such restrictions in the WIPR model.

When high interactions result in high infection density despite the stringent lockdown measures, health experts question the relevance of such lockdown strategies.

“The lockdown strategies based on closing down a particular area have lost relevance. It could have been used for just one or two incubation periods (maximum 28 days). People have their own resources to overcome the restrictions. It is not the location but the movement of infected people that causes spread. So it is important to follow the basics of containment strategies based on testing, tracing and quarantine,” said health activist Dr Arun N M.

The state secretary of the Indian Medical Association, Dr Gopikumar P, said the social distancing norm was better complied with in rural areas compared to densely-populated rural areas.

“While we wear mask and wash hands, social distancing has been rarely followed in urban settings. Any containment strategy should focus on living with the pandemic for the next two years. The decision to open up and ensure social distancing in shops is a welcome decision,” he said.

Dr Anish T S, a member of the Covid management committee and an assistant professor with the department of community medicine, Thiruvananthapuram medical college, said the location has no relevance as the infection is all-pervading.

“The urban-rural divide was a natural feature of Covid, given the population. The advantage with the infection density remaining high in urban areas is that only wards will be under lockdown, not the entire urban body,” he said.

Dr Anish pointed out that poor testing in rural areas could also be a reason for the low density there.