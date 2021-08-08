STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Urban areas in Kerala contribute more to Covid uptick despite lockdown

But it is natural that the infection remains high when interactions are high in the densely-populated urban areas.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Urban areas contributed more to the recent Covid escalation in the state with the lockdown measures lasting over six weeks failing to restrict interactions even as the curbs affected livelihoods. 

The infection density calculated as per the new containment strategy has found that, among the 52 local self-governments (LSGs) with over one per cent of its population infected in the past week, 45 are urban LSGs (43 municipalities and 2 corporations). Only seven panchayats have a similar infection density. 

“The urban-rural divide is evident in the new approach. But it is natural that the infection remains high when interactions are high in the densely-populated urban areas. In the coming weeks, we will see the how the disease is spreading. In this context, the rural locations that act as feeder centres to the urban areas will become important,” said an officer privy to the development of the new model.

On Tuesday, the state decided to impose restrictions based on the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) instead of the test positivity rate (TPR).

Under the new method, if the WIPR crosses 10, the entire panchayat will be under stringent lockdown for a week.

In the case of urban bodies, it is implemented only at the ward level.

As per the previous model (restrictions based on TPR), 323 local bodies came under the triple lockdown whereas only 266 wards—including those in seven panchayats — come under such restrictions in the WIPR model.

When high interactions result in high infection density despite the stringent lockdown measures, health experts question the relevance of such lockdown strategies.

“The lockdown strategies based on closing down a particular area have lost relevance. It could have been used for just one or two incubation periods (maximum 28 days). People have their own resources to overcome the restrictions. It is not the location but the movement of infected people that causes spread. So it is important to follow the basics of containment strategies based on testing, tracing and quarantine,” said health activist Dr Arun N M.

The state secretary of the Indian Medical Association, Dr Gopikumar P, said the social distancing norm was better complied with in rural areas compared to densely-populated rural areas.

“While we wear mask and wash hands, social distancing has been rarely followed in urban settings. Any containment strategy should focus on living with the pandemic for the next two years. The decision to open up and ensure social distancing in shops is a welcome decision,” he said.

Dr Anish T S, a member of the Covid management committee and an assistant professor with the department of community medicine, Thiruvananthapuram medical college, said the location has no relevance as the infection is all-pervading. 

“The urban-rural divide was a natural feature of Covid, given the population. The advantage with the infection density remaining high in urban areas is that only wards will be under lockdown, not the entire urban body,” he said. 

Dr Anish pointed out that poor testing in rural areas could also be a reason for the low density there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp