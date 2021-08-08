STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wayanad's Noolpuzha becomes Kerala's first tribal panchayat to achieve ‘100% vaccination’

Out of the nearly 30,000 people of the panchayat, 22,616 are aged 18 or above.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccination in progress at Noolpuzha tribal panchayat in Wayanad

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  If there is one place in the state where the government’s new guidelines for going out for work and errands won’t create much of a problem, it will be Noolpuzha grama panchayat in Wayanad district.

By vaccinating over 97% of its population and the rest being Covid infected, the panchayat has achieved the rare distinction of having an adult population fully testifying to the latest guidelines for going out. Noolpuzha, which is home to four primitive tribal groups, is the first tribal panchayat in the state to achieve ‘cent per cent vaccination’ status.

Out of the nearly 30,000 people of the panchayat, 22,616 are aged 18 or above. Out of them, 21,964 have already been vaccinated. Among the 7,602 tribal adults who mostly live in Muthanga and inside forest, 7,352 have already been vaccinated. That means over 97% of the adults in the panchayats have received either one dose of Covishield or Covaxin.  

A total of 158 Covid positive cases are active in the panchayat now. They and those who were infected recently are the only ones remaining to be vaccinated. The health department achieved this by organising several small camps at 215 tribal colonies in the panchayat. Even the people who do not have official ID cards have been vaccinated and their details were entered on Cowin portal through special arrangements.

Noolpuzha panchayat is the second largest tribal populated grama panchayat in the state. Dr S Sibi, who is in-charge of the vaccination in the panchayat, said the vaccination was a tough process as it was conducted at various stages by organising smaller camps with the help of tribal promoters.    “Above 97 per cent of people have been vaccinated.

This means we can say that the majority of people especially in tribal segment are vaccinated. We will complete the vaccination for the people once the minimum period for vaccination for those who are infected with Covid is over. We have managed to vaccinate all the four tribal groups who are living in interior areas. It was done with   a collective effort and tribal people were extremely cooperative,” he said. At present, there are four tribal groups—Kuruma, Paniya, Kurichya and Kattunaika—living in the panchayat. 

Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla said Noolpuzha panchayat is the first tribal panchayat to achieve full vaccination. “The panchayat may also be among the top panchayats in the country. The vaccination process was streamlined with the help of all stakeholders”, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noolpuzha COVID vaccine COVID 19 Wayanad tribal panchayat
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp