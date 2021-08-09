‘Guruvandanam for Ambassadors of Change’ to honour teachers

By Express News Service

GuKOCHI: ‘Guruvandanam for Ambassadors of Change’ is an effort by Manorama Horizon to recognise and reward the nobility and spirit of online teachers during the pandemic. Teachers are people who have had to endure tremendous and disruptive changes owing to Covid.

They have had to recast their pedagogical methodology, evolve new strategies to evaluate the performance of students and learning outcomes and unlearn time-tested techniques to adapt to the new realities of their profession.

This platform invites teachers from CBSE, ICSE and the Kerala State Board of Education to register their details and upload classroom videos on the www.manoramahorizon.com along with a letter from the head of the school. Only three entries will be accepted from each school. One from each category -- Primary (KG through Class 5), Secondary (Classes 6 through 10) and Senior Secondary (Classes 11-12).

The video should be that of a classroom session in online mode that explains a concept in 5 to 7 minutes.

The awards will be announced on Teachers Day and the award ceremony will be telecast on Manorama News. Teachers can submit their entries till August 15.