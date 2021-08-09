Imbroglio in League unwarranted: Congress

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress is keenly watching the tussle between IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty and his nemesis, MLA K T Jaleel. It is hoping the internal tussle in Muslim League, the second largest UDF ally, will not go out of hand.

Ever since Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (United) — now Loktantrik Janata Dal — and KC (Balakrishna Pillai) left UDF and joined LDF, the strength of the Opposition has deteriorated. This affected its prospects in the assembly elections too. But it was Kunhalikutty who had ensured that UDF remains intact.

A senior Congress MP told TNIE that Kunhalikutty’s role in ensuring unity in UDF cannot be forgotten. “The current imbroglio in the League is an internal matter. So, there is a limitation for us to intervene. It is evident that Jaleel has got the help from the detractors of Kunhalikutty within IUML and also from the top honchos of CPM”, said the MP.

When Jaleel raised the issue in the assembly about Enforcement Directorate questioning IUML state president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal in connection with a probe into a money laundering case, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said he should not drag a venerable leader like him into a row.

During a press meet the next day, Jaleel put the blame entirely on Kunhalikutty for taking a softer stand towards Thangal.

Satheesan told TNIE though he is much junior to Kunhalikutty, it has not deterred the latter to extend his support towards maintaining the unity of the Opposition. “When I decide to walk out of assembly, I hold talks with Kunhalikutty, the deputy Opposition leader. He agrees and ensures that the remaining IUML MLAs are also convinced about the walkout. There is a deliberate effort from Jaleel to target a secular leader like Kunhalikutty which is unwarranted,” said Satheesan.