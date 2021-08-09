STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Gavi tour package to restart; other eco-tourism centres in Pathanamthitta also opened

The Konni elephant camp and coracle boat riding centre has begun welcoming tourists from Saturday onwards.

Published: 09th August 2021

A view of the river under the Konni-Adavi-Gavi tour package

A view of the river under the Konni-Adavi-Gavi tour package. (Photo| EPS)

By Sajimon PS
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: With the state sanctioning relaxations in the tourism sector, the forest authorities will once again start offering the day-long Gavi tour package. The Konni divisional forest office has opened for bookings for the tour which begins from Konni. The Konni-Adavi-Gavi tour package was introduced in December, 2015 - and was cancelled after the second wave of COVID hit the state.

The Konni elephant camp and coracle boat riding centre has begun welcoming tourists from Saturday onwards. Besides, Gavi will be opened to general public from Monday onwards.

The Konni-Adavi-Gavi tour package is being operated by Thalamanam Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) under Nadavathumuzhi Range in Konni Divisional Forest Office with the support of District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). The package tour covers 90km in one leg.

Acccording to beat forest officer Sumith Babu, "The tour will being daily at 7:30am from Konni elephant camp and will move to the Adavi eco tourism point. Tourists can take their breakfast here and also enjoy the coracle boat riding services briefly. The next stop will be Gavi."

"Tourists can sight five dams during the trip to Gavi, namely Moozhiyar, Kakki, Anathodu, Pampa and Gavi. Once passing the Moozhiyar dam, tourists can also spot the penstock pipes part of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric power station," he said.

"A plethora of fauna including the lion-tailed macaque, the Indian giant squirrel, herds of wild elephants, bison, the great Indian hornbill, the Nilgiri langur, sambar deer, male and female peacocks, and many birds and butterflies species can be spotted here. If you are lucky, you can also spot tigers, leopards and bears," he added.

Sumith Bbabu is also secretary of the Thalamanam VSS.

Further, lunch will be arranged at Kochu Pampa in Gavi - where another attraction is the boating centre. Tourists can also sight Gopher trees in Gavi which comes under the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The tour will leave Gavi for Vallakadavu in Idukki, where tea and snacks for tourists will be arranged.

From there, the vehicle will return to Pathanamthitta via Kuttikanam. Dinner for tourists will be arranged at Kumbazha in Pathanamthitta before making the last stop at the Konni elephant camp by 8.30pm. The rate for a team consisting of 10 to 15 tourists is Rs 1,900 per head (including food and tourism activities charges). For booking, contact: 9446426775

