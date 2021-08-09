STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Onam fete to be held virtually with Malayalis across globe, says Kerala Tourism minister Riyas

Published: 09th August 2021 06:07 AM

Illustration| Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said Kerala Tourism will organise Onam celebrations virtually this time in view of Covid.

The aim is to revitalise tourism with the help of visual and media campaigns to introduce the state’s tourist destinations, artistic and cultural heritage and food diversity. 

This year, the Tourism Department is gearing up to bring Onam celebrations taking place in different parts of the world together. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate the programme at 6 pm on August 14.

As part of this, the department has come up with the message of Viswa Manavikatha, Onam Pookkalam. It conveys that Malayalis should come together with their flower carpets for faith and brotherhood at a time when the whole world is suffering. 

Onam is a reminder of a good Maveli Nadu, free from lies and deceit, and where equality and brotherhood exist, the minister said.

“We had a tradition of expatriate Malayalis  from all corners of the world coming home during Onam holidays. But in this age of travel curbs, we are celebrating Onam together on the digital platform. The department cordially invites the entire expatriate Malayali community who had come forward to help Kerala during the floods to celebrate this Onam. The registration for the World Onam Pookkalam event on Kerala Tourism website will start on August 10.”

Riyas said all information about the event would be available to everyone there.

Riyas hoped the initiative will help boost the confidence of tourism investors, entrepreneurs, employees and workers in Kerala. 

