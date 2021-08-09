STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police fine Rs 2,000, but issue receipt for Rs 500 in Kerala

Published: 09th August 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sreekaryam police have landed in a soup for issuing a receipt for Rs 500 after receiving a fine of Rs 2,000 from a youngster, who had gone to a nearby temple for offering ‘bali’ on Sunday.Naveen, a native of Venchavodu, who alleged the police slapping fine on him, said he was blocked by the cops at Sreekaryam junction.Naveen and his mother were travelling in their car when they were pulled over citing that it was lockdown day.

In a social media media post, Naveen said police slapped the fine on him without asking the reason for his travel. The police fined Rs 2000, but gave receipt for Rs 500, he said.Meanwhile, a police officer of Sreekaryam station acknowledge the incident but said the receipt was issued due to a mistake. 

“A lot of offenders were fined for defying lockdown on Sunday. The person responsible for writing the receipt inadvertently made the mistake as he had to issue receipts to several people. The youth was charged under Epidemic Diseases Act and the section was mentioned in the receipt as well. However, by mistake instead of writing Rs 2000, the officer on duty wrote Rs 500,” the officer said.

He claimed cops noticed the mismatch when they were counting the fine amount at the station and tried to convey the matter to the youth immediately. “We called him seven times on his mobile phone. But he did not pick up the call,” the officer said.

