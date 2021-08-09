STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven-year-old girl successfully undergoes surgery for rare eye injury in Kerala

After the COVID lockdown, eight children were brought to the hospital in recent weeks with a similar grievous injury to their eyes from hooks of hanging cribs, said a senior doctor

The hook of the crib which caused the injury (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eye specialists have warned that hooks of hanging cribs can injure the eyes of little children even as they successfully helped a seven-year-old girl recover her vision completely through a meticulous surgery after the child sustained a laceration to her left eyelid from the steel hook of a hanging crib while she was attempting to play with her little sibling by climbing atop the crib.

Dr. Ani Sreedhar, senior oculoplastic surgeon, Little Flower Hospital & Research Centre, Angamaly in Ernakulam district, said after the COVID lockdown, eight children were brought to the hospital in recent weeks with a similar grievous injury to their eyes from hooks of hanging cribs.

A release from the hospital said the seven-year-old girl, a native of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, injured herself badly in the eye. "The child was in a lot of pain and her parents were understandably anxious about the extent of the injury. They rushed her to the hospital and were scared that the injury would leave her with complications in vision," the hospital said.

The incident occurred on June 27 and by the time the child was brought to the hospital the same day, her left eye was completely shut due to severe swelling. She regained her vision after the surgery.

"The girl was brought to the hospital with severe lid swelling that prevented the opening of the eyelid. Tear ducts were also found to be damaged," the hospital said.

Initially, medications were administered to reduce the swelling, and on the morning of June 28, the child underwent a complex oculoplastic repair procedure. The eyelid tear was sutured carefully and the tear duct repaired by placing a stent, the hospital said.

Dr Varghese Pottakkal, director of Little Flower Hospital & Research Centre, said that very few eye care hospitals in Kerala offer this treatment facility. Dr Ann J K, Dr Dona Ann Mathew, Dr Mathew Joseph, Dr Anoop C and nurses were also part of the surgical team.

The little girl, who regained normal vision, was discharged on July 18 after further investigations. "It is very difficult to continuously monitor what children are up to, especially when they stay indoors. If they are not careful, innocent play can result in major complications, even compromising eyesight," said Dr Ani.

