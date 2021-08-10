STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disputes in IUML precursor to crisis in UDF: CPM

He also termed Kunhalikutty’s statement that CPM was behind IUML controversy a mockery of truth.

The Indian Union Muslim League flag used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPM on Monday came down heavily on the Muslim League, which is finding itself in deep trouble following the tirades by its president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s son Moyin Ali against party general secretary P K Kunhalikutty. CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan criticised the League for dragging the party in the issue and alleged that the League was disappointed about not coming to power.  

“IUML cannot escape its current crisis by levelling baseless allegations against CPM,” Vijayaraghavan told reporters here. He also termed Kunhalikutty’s statement that CPM was behind IUML controversy a mockery of truth. He said the disputes within the League would be a precursor to the forthcoming crisis in UDF.  

“The ongoing issues have highlighted leadership failure in Muslim League, rather than its political strength. What’s happening in the League is a dispute over utilising money gained through corrupt means. The party leadership is unable to furnish a satisfactory reply in the issue and is headed for destruction,” he said. Vijayarag-havan said IUML was trying to blame CPM and the LDF government for its internal issues. 

