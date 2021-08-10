HC seeks central, state govt's stand on NRI's plea to get third jab with globally-approved Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the NRI, who approached the court seeking permission to re-vaccinate himself with internationally accepted vaccines, is facing serious problems as he will lose his job if he does not resume work before August 30.

The court directed the central and the state government to inform their stand on the issue forthwith and posted the case to Friday.

Justice PB Suresh Kumar issued the directive when the petition was filed by Girikumar of Kannur, who has received two doses of Covaxin, seeking permission to get a third jab of vaccine for travelling back to Saudi Arabia for work, came up for hearing.

Manas P Hameed, the counsel for Girikumar submitted that he is ready to take the vaccine at his own risk. Only after receiving the Covaxin, he came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government. Dignified life is important and he is only concerned about his job. In many countries, the option of a third jab was accepted and there were studies that it was effective. Then the court pointed out that there were news reports that the ICMR has stated that the mixing and matching vaccines improves their efficacy against Covid.

ALSO READ | Over 20,000 Covid cases in vaccinated people in Kerala's Pathanamthitta prompt central inquiry

The court asked the central government why the petitioner cannot be given a third dose as it is a question of his livelihood. He is ready to take the risk, then what is the impediment? the court asked. He is facing a serious problem.

"I am getting a salary and you (centre's counsel) getting your fees. The petitioner is not getting anything. Hence, I have to help the petitioner," the judge said. Jaisankar V Nair, centre government counsel submitted that the third jab of vaccine or mix and match of vaccines was not yet clinically approved. If there is any issue after being re-vaccinated, who will answer for it?

"The Barat Biotech, manufacturer of Covaxin has moved to the World Health Organisation seeking recognition of its vaccine. If the plea of the petitioner was allowed, there would be an 'avalanche' of NRIs seeking a third jab for travelling abroad at a time the state has not completed even the first dose of vaccine. The hospitals would be flooded by people demanding the third dose. Then the court asked, "What about these people whose livelihoods are badly affected?"