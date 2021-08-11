STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi rates Kerala police excellent, calls critics extremists

The blanket support being extended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for ‘everything police do’, since the first day of his first tenure, still remains intact.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:43 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

Despite growing criticism against police high-handedness and the unjust penalisation of lockdown-hit people, Pinarayi threw his weight behind the force. Speaking in the assembly, the CM alleged there has been an organised attempt to show the state police in a bad light.

TNIE, in a report published on Tuesday, had highlighted the high-handedness, saying how the police department made the most the restrictions to penalise the Covid-hit people and collect Rs 125 crore for the state exchequer during three months of lockdown, from May 8 to August 4, under Epidemic Diseases Act. A total of 17.75 cases were registered in the state during that period.

Police atrocities triggered a heated debate in the assembly during the zero hour as UDF MLA N Shamsudheen sought leave for adjournment to discuss police high-handedness against a tribal chieftain and his son at Attappadi last Sunday. In his reply, Pinarayi said the police stood for ensuring rule of law and the allegations against the men in uniform were raised by people who want to see law and order deteriorate in the state. Pinarayi said the extremists, communal forces and anarchists were consciously taking a stand against the police and circulating fake news against the department had become a habit.

Pinarayi portraying police atrocities as heroic deeds, says Oppn

Justifying the police action against the tribal chief and his son, Pinarayi said they were arrested on the basis of a criminal case filed by a person named Kurunthachalam. He said tribal chief Choriyamooppan and his son Murugan tried to resist the arrests with the help of the locals and caused injury to the police officers. As many as five officers, including a woman, sustained injuries and eight more tribals from the hamlet were booked for obstructing the police.

The action in the hamlet was a normal one intended to maintain law and order, he said. Recollecting the services rendered by the force during Covid and the floods, Pinarayi said the government was taking inclusive steps to ensure that the policing system worked on the basis of justice. He said 17,000 police personnel were infected with Covid and 11 of them succumbed to the disease.

“The force is trying to ensure the safety of society. When fine is slapped as part of enforcing law, that can’t be portrayed as a major offence,” he said. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the CM was portraying the police atrocities as heroic deeds. Murugan was hand-cuffed while being taken into custody. The police, which failed to arrest the CPM leader and the panchayat president who had attacked a doctor in Kainakary, are now attacking the tribals, he said. Satheesan also pointed out the police highhandedness in other parts of the state, including indiscriminate penalisation of people for alleged Covid-protocol violations. “The CM should admit when the police commit mistakes.

Instead, he is repeating what the police have filed as report, which does not befit his post,” Satheesan said. Shamsudheen said the police team had conducted its operation in the Attappadi tribal hamlet as if they were taking on terrorists. The victims were earlier connected with the communist parties, but later they severed their connection with the parties due to certain reasons. It was on the basis of the instruction of local CPM leaders that the police registered cases against the tribal chief and his son, he added. Opposition MLAs later walked out in protest against the speaker’s decision not to allow a discussion on the matter.

