PR Sreejesh returns to hero’s welcome in Kochi

Fans, several aspiring youngsters had started gathering at airport hours before he landed 

Published: 11th August 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

India hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who won a bronze medal in Tokyo, being given a rousing reception at the Kochi airport on Tuesday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The moment PR Sreejesh clasped the Olympic medal wrapped around his neck and lifted it high from the open-top jeep he was standing on, an already ecstatic crowd who gathered at the Kochi airport gave a thunderous applause.The inimitable goalkeeper, who was instrumental in helping India win a hockey medal at the Olympics after a gap of 41 years, was given a hero’s welcome as he returned home on Tuesday.

Fans and several aspiring youngsters from hockey academies wearing jerseys, had started gathering at the airport hours before Sreejesh landed. Many of them came with drums and sang songs praising the decorated player who became only the second sportsperson ever from the state to win an Olympic medal. Interestingly, the first, Manuel Frederick, too won it in hockey, at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

There was a bit of commotion as the 33-year-old came out of the airport and climbed onto the jeep along with Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. He acknowledged the cheers of the waiting fans and flashed the shiny Olympic medal to all.

“It feels good to be home. I had been away for a very long time and now I want to enjoy some time with my family. All the hardwork has paid off and I hope all people can celebrate this medal,” said Sreejesh. At his home in Kizhakkambalam, his family members, relatives and friends welcomed him. Sreejesh embraced his wife, two children and his parents. It was a memorable moment.

