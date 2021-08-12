Bonus for cashew workers by August 17

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cashew workers in the state will be given festival bonus for Onam by August 17. The bonus will be paid at the same rate as last year. The decision was taken at a joint meeting of employees and managements convened by Labour Minister V Sivankutty and Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday. As per the decision, bonus will be given at 20% this year and `9,500 would be paid as bonus advance. The remaining bonus amount would be distributed before January 31, 2022. If the bonus amount fixed in December 2021 is more than the advance paid, the remaining would be termed as Onam incentive.