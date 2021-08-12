Dollar smuggling: Sudhakaran demands Pinarayi’s resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has said the stay order against the judicial probe ordered by the LDF government against the ED as a huge setback, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after reports of his alleged role in dollar smuggling.

Talking to reporters at New Delhi on Wednesday, Sudhakaran demanded the resignation of Pinarayi. He said the Chief Minister has no right to continue in office following the statement of Swapna Suresh which she gave voluntarily before the investigating officials without any persuasion.

“Pinarayi is the first CM in the country to initiate dollar smuggling. No other state would have such a tainted CM. He has no right to continue in office under moral and political rights. It should be recalled that Pinarayi had taken a stand against the accused in the solar scam stating that Oommen Chandy should not remain in office”, said Sudhakaran.

The High Court stayed the parallel investigation against the gold smuggling case fearing that it would derail the probe and also help the culprits behind it. Customs has issued a show-cause notice hinting the alleged involvement of Pinarayi Vijayan and former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in dollar smuggling.