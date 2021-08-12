STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt failed to prevent exodus of people from Kuttanad, says Oppn

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said hindrances to inflow and outflow of water in Kuttanad have made lives of people there miserable. 

Published: 12th August 2021 04:35 AM

VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The plight of Kuttanad people echoed in the assembly on Wednesday when the Opposition moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the environmental and humanitarian crisis in the region. MLA PC Vishnunadh, who moved the motion, said around 2 percent of people in Kuttanad have moved out of the region in the past 10 years due to inhospitable conditions.

“The government, which is now working on the second Kuttanad package, had not spent anything from the Rs 500 crore allotted for the first package by former finance minister Thomas Isaac,” he said. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the government would bring back those who left and restore the prosperity of Kuttanad.

“The issues of Kuttanad are not just pertaining to the last five years. The government has entrusted IIT-Chennai to study and come out with suggestions to avoid flooding in Kuttanad. It will submit a report by November. The report will have steps to ensure uninterrupted outflow of water from the Thottappally spillway to the sea by preventing formation of sand banks in the estuary. At present, there is no flood threat to Kuttanad as the authorities have raised 90 shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund to facilitate the outflow of excess water,” he said. 

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said hindrances to inflow and outflow of water in Kuttanad have made lives of people there miserable. “Elevated highway between Changanasserry and Alappuzha is not a solution to the issues faced by the people of Kuttanad. All departments should come forward to find a lasting solution to the issues of the region and the Opposition will cooperate if the government comes up with such an initiative,” he said.

