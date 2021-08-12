STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC asks Kerala govt to create cadre of English teachers in govt and aided high schools

They alleged that the govt showed willful inaction in implementing the amendment to the Kerala Education Rules, which specifies that English should be taught as a language in govt and aided schools

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to create and formulate a cadre of High School Assistant (English) teachers in government and aided high schools in the state from the academic year 2021-2022 onwards.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by PM Ali of Palappilly in Thrissur and Reji Thomas of Kallooppara in Thiruvalla, through advocate V Sajith Kumar. They sought a declaration that the refusal to appoint English teachers in government schools with 15 sessions (three divisions) is against the Kerala Education Act, 1958 and rule 4(ii) and rule 6I read with rule 3 (ii A) of Chapter 23 Kerala Education Rules, 1958.

The petitioners stated that English teachers are not appointed in high schools, thus affecting the quality of education. They alleged that the government showed willful inaction in implementing the amendment to the Kerala Education Rules (KER), which specifies that English should be taught as a language in government schools and aided schools. This resulted in the denial of quality education in the English language through qualified teachers to students who are mostly from the lower and middle class, the petition said.  

The petitioners submitted that in the absence of English teachers, the language is taught by teachers whose core area is other subjects and they have no prescribed qualification to teach English. It resulted in the fall of standards in the English language among the students.

The government replied that a new cadre would be created only in a phased manner without resulting in the retrenchment of core subject teachers, who were in service since 2002 after the amendment of the Rules.

The court observed that it was quite disturbing to note that the government has not cared to implement its order in the phased manner intended from the academic year 2002-2003.

