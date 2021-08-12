HC fiat to corps to register pet dogs promptly

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the corporations of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur to immediately take steps to register/licence pet dogs within their limits. A Division Bench of Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P also directed the civic bodies to identify suitable locations within their respective geographical areas to be designated as feeding points for community dogs and erect signposts at the locations. The court directed Thrikkakara municipality to put up signposts at these locations marking them as feeding points for community dogs and to provide details of the locations to SHO of respective police stations.
