Making earnest efforts to end dowry menace: Govt

KOCHI: The government on Wednesday informed the High Court that it was making earnest efforts to end dowry menace and book the culprits in dowry-related deaths. In the affidavit it filed in response to the petition filed by educationist Indira Rajan of Perumbavoor, the government said it was also taking steps to ensure that no torture demanding dowry or dowry-related death takes place in society.

It said the government agreed with the petitioner that the “system of dowry” had taken the lives of several innocent women from all strata of society.

“However, the government cannot agree to the petitioner’s allegation that the lackadaisical attitude of the ruling dispensation and its machinery were the root cause of such unfortunate incidents,” it said.

The government said between June 30 and July 13, when the regional dowry prohibition officers started their functioning, only a few complaints were received.

This shows the lack of interest shown by affected parties and by society at large to bring dowry-related issues to government’s notice. The petitioner had sought a directive to implement in letter and spirit, the Act and rules framed to prohibit the dowry system to eradicate the menace from society.