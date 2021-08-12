STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No need to register in LSGs for Covid jab: Veena George

The health department’s guidelines to provide vaccines to people under various local bodies stirred a row as there were reports that the department was mandating registration at the local level.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Veena George in Pathanamthitta on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department’s guidelines to provide vaccines to people under various local bodies stirred a row as there were reports that the department was mandating registration at the local level. 

However, Health Minister Veena George said there was no need for people to register at local bodies for taking vaccine. But she urged the public to opt for vaccination centres under their respective local bodies. 

“People can book slots in any vaccine centre. However, it has led to difficulty in booking slots for people residing in a particular locality. So the guideline was issued to ensure vaccines for residents along with those in priority group in the locality,” she said. The department has started a drive to give one jab to everyone aged above 60 and bedridden patients aged above 18, before August 15.

