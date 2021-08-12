Police quiz E Bull Jet YouTubers

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Brothers Ebin Varghese and Libin Varghese, known as E Bull Jet YouTubers, appeared before the probe officers at Town police station in connection with the case in which they were charged with barging into the RTO office on Monday and disrupting its functioning.

The brothers reached the police station at 11.30am on Wednesday and were quizzed about the trips they had undertaken and the online posts they made. The cyber police wing was also included in the investigation as there were violations of cyber laws. Meanwhile, the police have handed over the visuals of the brothers driving the vehicle dangerously in Bihar to the Bihar police.