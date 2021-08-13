STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archdiocese to approach SC, laity group seeks cardinal Alencherry’s resignation

Synod cannot stay silent on issue, will have to hold discussions in its meeting, says a priest 

Published: 13th August 2021 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro Malabar Church sources said an appeal will be filed in the Supreme Court against the High Court order which held that Cardinal Mar George Alencherry has to stand trial in connection with the controversial land deals. The HC order has been a setback for the head of the Syro Malabar Church. With the recent events in the Church, the Synod meet later this month will be crucial.

“The Synod cannot stay silent any longer. They will have to initiate action now. Discussions should be held in the Synod,” said a priest with the archdiocese.

In the wake of the HC order and income tax department issuing a tax notice to the archdiocese, the Almaya Munnettam, a body of laity belonging to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has demanded the cardinal to resign and face trial. They urged the Synod to approach the Vatican to expel the cardinal for his alleged involvement in the land deals.

“The faithful and priests belonging to the archdiocese should not be put to any insult in the public. The report of the IT department clearly reveals that severe discrepancies have occurred in the land deals and in assessing the tax. The archdiocese has already paid Rs 2.48 crore so far. Again, the archdiocese is being put through further payments because of the actions of the cardinal. These cannot be allowed,” said Riju Kanjoorkaran, spokesperson of Almaya Munnettam.

