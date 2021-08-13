Avoid pictures of brides in jewellery ads to prevent dowry menace: Governor Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jewellery showrooms should avoid using pictures of brides for their advertisements as this will influence the public, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

“Please don’t associate gold ornaments with brides. Instead, jewellers can just use images of women and children. This will help create more awareness about the menace of dowry,” he said, while delivering the convocation address at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) here on Thursday.

The governor congratulated the graduates for giving a written declaration against the practice of giving and accepting dowry. “These youth have shown exemplary courage in speaking out against the social evil which is repugnant to the dignity of both young boys and girls. By signing the affirmation against dowry, you stand out as leaders of the campaign against a nefarious practice that robs young men and women of their dignity,” he said.

Further calling upon researchers to evolve strategies to improve the quality of human resources in the fisheries sector, the governor pointed out that the closure of processing units has affected the women workforce too, forcing families to tighten their belts. At such a juncture, the society looks to universities and research organisations for strategies to improve the quality of human resources, he said.

“Since fisheries and aquaculture form an important sector in Kerala’s economy, Kufos has the social duty to study such a decline in detail, suggest solutions and strategies, and make the fisheries sector an important contributor to the state economy,” he said. Commending the efforts of Kufos’ researchers to popularise low cost and eco-friendly biofloc farming for intensive fish production, he said such measures form a humble thanksgiving to the fishing community, which came to the state’s rescue during the floods, risked their lives, and expected nothing in return.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian delivered the keynote address and Kufos Vice-Chancellor Riji John presided over the function. The governor presented gold medals and certificates to 32 students who secured the first rank in various streams.