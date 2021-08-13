COVID-19: Lakshadweep issues travel advisory against visiting Kerala, tightens quarantine norms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration has issued a travel advisory cautioning the local residents against visiting Kerala citing high prevalence of Covid in the state. Island collector S Asker Ali has issued directions to the deputy collectors to issue permission for travel to the mainland only for emergency needs.

The collector said that the Covid situation in the islands has stabilised and there are only 40 active cases as on August 12. Among them, 14 are in Kadmat while Androth and Kavaratti have 10 cases each. "However, the number of Covid cases is increasing in Kerala from where there is a two and fro of local residents on a daily basis," he said.

The administration also issued an order enforcing strict quarantine restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus. Under the new restrictions, people who arrive in the islands from the mainland will have to undergo mandatory 7 days quarantine at the institutional quarantine facilities provided by the administration.

People who have a separate washroom in their house can undergo quarantine at their house. There will be only three days of mandatory quarantine for people who have taken both doses of Covid vaccine 14 days prior to the visit. All will be tested for Covid by the local health department after completion of the quarantine period.

The decision to tighten Covid restrictions comes at a time when the Kerala High Court has directed the island administration to reconsider the application given by Congress MPs to visit the island. The Congress delegation had planned the visit to extend support to the protest launched by the local residents against the reforms introduced by Lakshadweep administrator Prabhu Khoda Patel.