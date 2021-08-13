STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Lakshadweep issues travel advisory against visiting Kerala, tightens quarantine norms

People who have a separate washroom in their house can undergo quarantine at their house.

Published: 13th August 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep

Image of Lakshadweep used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration has issued a travel advisory cautioning the local residents against visiting Kerala citing high prevalence of Covid in the state. Island collector S Asker Ali has issued directions to the deputy collectors to issue permission for travel to the mainland only for emergency needs.

The collector said that the Covid situation in the islands has stabilised and there are only 40 active cases as on August 12. Among them, 14 are in Kadmat while Androth and Kavaratti have 10 cases each. "However, the number of Covid cases is increasing in Kerala from where there is a two and fro of local residents on a daily basis," he said.

The administration also issued an order enforcing strict quarantine restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus. Under the new restrictions, people who arrive in the islands from the mainland will have to undergo mandatory 7 days quarantine at the institutional quarantine facilities provided by the administration.

People who have a separate washroom in their house can undergo quarantine at their house. There will be only three days of mandatory quarantine for people who have taken both doses of Covid vaccine 14 days prior to the visit. All will be tested for Covid by the local health department after completion of the quarantine period.  

The decision to tighten Covid restrictions comes at a time when the Kerala High Court has directed the island administration to reconsider the application given by Congress MPs to visit the island. The Congress delegation had planned the visit to extend support to the protest launched by the local residents against the reforms introduced by Lakshadweep administrator Prabhu Khoda Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep Lakshadweep administration Kerala Kerala coronavirus COVID-19 travel restrictions home quarantine
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp