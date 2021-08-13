Department will implement ‘Responsible Investment, Responsible Industry’: P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve said here on Thursday that the department of industries will implement the ‘Responsible Investment, Responsible Industry’ programme. Under that, when an investor approaches, the department will take steps necessary to avoid difficulties in the initial stage of investment.

The minister said the department is always ready to provide the assistance and guidance required to simplify the procedure right from the preparation of the detailed project report to the commencement of the venture.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day virtual state seminar on ‘One District, One Product’, the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFMES), organised by the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion on behalf of the industries department.