STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Execute ruling, can’t cite law and order: Kerala HC to govt

Obstructing the police, when they are trying to implement the court order is interference in the justice delivery system and should be dealt with the iron hands of the law.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday observed that if the court accepted the stand of Kerala Police that its order could not be implemented due to law and order problems, that would be a “black day” for the rule of law.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan made the observation while directing the Kottayam district police to open the Marthasmooni Jacobite Syrian Church in Thiruvarppu which was locked as per the court’s order. 

It also directed the police to implement the Kottayam Munsiff’s order to hand over the possession of the church to the Orthodox faction. The court held that if the district administration or the police authorities are not able to implement the order, as long as the same is in force, the court cannot sit as a silent spectator.

Nobody has got a right to obstruct the administration or police authorities when they are trying to implement an order passed by the court. If anybody obstructs the police or administration while executing the order, the authority should catch them. 

They should be booked in criminal cases. Moreover, it is a serious case. Obstructing the police, when they are trying to implement the court order is interference in the justice delivery system and should be dealt with the iron hands of the law. If there are any instigators or conspirators, they should also be booked in criminal cases ignoring their status. 

If anybody is arrested in connection with the case, a copy of this judgment should be produced before the bail if any bail application is filed by them. The bail court will consider the spirit of this judgment and the facts of the case and thereafter consider the bail application in accordance with the law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp