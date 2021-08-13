STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'He gave a thumbs-up on my shout-out': Kerala man who shot video of Messi still in disbelief

The hardcore Messi fan who is on a vacation trip to Europe is now the talk of the town.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Argentinian star Lionel Messi smiles as he arrives at his hotel in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: August 10 turned out to be the luckiest day in the life of Thrissur native Anas P A. It was the day he met the legendary football sensation, Lionel Messi, whom he had longed to see in his whole lifetime. 

The hardcore Messi fan who is on a vacation trip to Europe is now the talk of the town. Anas’ video went viral for his shout-out at Messi who was staying next to his hotel suite room in Paris.

Coincidentally, Anas and friends had booked a room in the same hotel where Messi was also halting as part of his contract signing with the new club Paris-Saint Germain (PSG). 

Little did Anas, who is working in a private company in Qatar, knew while watching the Copa America final on July 10 with his family at his house in Thalikulam that he would meet the man who lifted the Copa America cup exactly a month later. Anas describes the experience as a miracle. 

“Two days ago, we heard that the Argentina superstar will be staying at the same hotel. Being one of the popular seven-star hotels in Paris, it was obvious. We were informed that he would check in at 4.30pm that day, so I along with my friend and Malappuram native Sameer and our Iranian friend waited at the hotel entrance to get a glimpse of him. He was late and reached around 8pm. That said, the day is longer here. The sun sets only after 9pm. So it was still daylight at 8pm when Messi reached,” Anas told TNIE over phone from Paris. 

“It was very crowded. We were not able to see him clearly and went back to our suite room in the hotel. Later, I heard loud cheers for Messi and thought the footballer was going somewhere and the crowd was cheering him. But I did not see him down when I looked from the balcony of my room which was on the fifth floor. I couldn’t believe my eyes that Messi and family were standing in the balcony of their suite room which was next to ours,” Anas said.

It was Anas’ loud calls ‘Messi, Messi’ that prompted the superstar to turn to him and smile.

“It was Tiago who first noticed me and later Messi turned towards me and gave a thumbs-up on my shout-out. Messi will be staying at the hotel for a few more days and Anas has already set his plans to meet his icon in the coming days.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Paris Kerala man Thrissur
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp